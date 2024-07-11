31 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 11, 2024
type here...

Pooja Hegde wraps shooting of ‘Deva’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, July  10: Actor Pooja Hegde has completed filming for her upcoming movie “Deva”.
Also starring Shahid Kapoor, the action thriller film is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 11.

Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters such as “Salute” and “Kayamkulam Kochunni”, has directed “Deva”.

- Advertisement -

Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films shared the news of the film wrap on Instagram. The banner is producing the movie in collaboration with Zee Studios.

“And #ThatsAWrap on #DEVA! A thrilling action-packed adventure coming your way real soon!” the post read.

According to the makers, “Deva” follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

Apart from “Deva”, Pooja will also star with Suriya in his 44th film and in Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s “Sanki”.

10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

11 July, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July 7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon 9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays