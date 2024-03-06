Kumail Nanjiani joins the cast of ‘Only Murders in the Building

Los Angeles, March 5: Kumail Nanjiani has joined Only Murders in the Building season 4. As per a report by Variety, the Pakistani-American stand-up comedian and actor will appear in a recurring role that is mostly being kept under wraps, though his character will be integral to this season’s investigation.

The Hulu series is led by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Kumail Nanjiani joins Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Molly Shannon as the new cast members of Only Murders in the Building season 4. Meryl Streep is also set to reprise her role from Only Murders in the Building season 3.

Kumail’s role in Only Murders in the Building marks his return to Hulu; he previously starred in the limited series Welcome to Chippendales on the platform, which earned him an Emmy nomination.

Season four of the hit comedy show will pick up where the previous installment ended, with the murder of Charles’ (Steve Martin) longtime double Sazz, who was shot in the final moments of the season three finale. As the scene cut to black, Sazz could be seen writing something on Charles’ kitchen floor with her own blood. It is unclear why she was killed, or whether Charles was the true target.

Plot details for Only Murders in the Building season 4 are scarce, however, it is known that the three main characters – Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez – will make a trip to Los Angeles before returning to New York. Only Murders in the Building season 4 may drop around November or December 2024.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, John Hoffman all executive produce Only Murders in the Building, along with Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. Created by Steve and John, Only Murders in the Building received a lot of praise from the audience for its previous three seasons. (PTI)

