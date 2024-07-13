Money sorted, to get emergency certificate: Divyanka Tripathi gives update after robbery in Florence

New Delhi, July 12: Days after she and husband Vivek Dahiya lost their passports and cash to a robbery on a vacation in Florence, TV actor Divyanka Tripathi on Friday said their money situation is sorted and now they will head to the Indian embassy in another city to obtain an emergency certificate for their return home. The robbery took place on Wednesday afternoon (local time) in the Italian tourist town when the actors stepped out to have lunch while their car was parked in the resort they were supposed to check in.

Tripathi, star of shows such as “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” and “Banoo Main Teri Dulhann”, shared an update on her Instagram Stories on Thursday and thanked friends and well-wishers for their support. “Thanks for your immense love and support. It truly means a lot! After losing so much, thankfully, the much-needed love is not lost!

“Giving our loved ones and the concerned people an update as we are unable to reply to everyone personally. Currently, our money situation is kind of sorted as we’ve got some help from a dear friend,” she wrote. Earlier, Tripathi said she and Dahiya lost their passports, cash and cards when thieves smashed the window of their rented car while they were at a resort close to Florence where they are currently on a vacation.

In the update, the actor said they had replaced the rented car as it was “insured”.

“We’ll be heading towards the embassy in another city today to get the emergency certificate sorted. Also, we have not lost everything as being reported (sic) We have a few things left that were in the boot of the car. Also, left with our spirits intact! No one can snatch away,” she added. (PTI)

