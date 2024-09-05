28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 5, 2024
Pooja Hegde wraps shoot of action thriller ‘Deva’

MUMBAI, Sept 4: Actor Pooja Hegde on Wednesday announced that she has completed shooting for her upcoming movie “Deva”, headlined by Shahid Kapoor.

Billed as a power-packed action thriller, the movie is directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrews of “Udayananu Tharam” and “Notebook” fame.

Hegde, known for films such as “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo”, “Most Eligible Bachelor” and “Beast”, shared the news in a post on her Instagram Stories.

The actor posted a photo of a handwritten message she received from the team, complimenting Hegde for her performance and dedication towards the film.

“The Sweetest. Thank you @roykapurfilms #DEVA #itsawrap,” the 33-year-old actor wrote alongside the note.

In the upcoming movie, Hegde plays a determined journalist, while Kapoor takes on the role of a rebellious police officer embroiled in a high-profile case that unveils a tangled web of deceit and betrayal. “Deva” is produced by Roy Kapur Films in collaboration with Zee Studios.

The film is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2025. Hegde has two other films in the pipeline — “Surya 44” with Tamil superstar Suriya and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala’s home production film “Sanki”.

