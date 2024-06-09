Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan pay tribute to Ramoji Rao

Hyderabad, June 8: Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were among the prominent cinema personalities who expressed grief over the demise of media baron Ramoji Rao, the founder of Eenadu Group and Ramoji Film City. Rao, who revolutionised the news and entertainment industry, died at a hospital in Hyderabad early on Saturday. He was 88.

In a post on X, Rajinikanth remembered Rao as his mentor and well wisher and said he is “deeply saddened” by his death. “The man who created history in Journalism, Cinema and a great kingmaker in Politics. He was my guide and inspiration in my life. May his soul rest in peace. @Ramoji_FilmCity,” the veteran star wrote.

Chiranjeevi posted an emotional message on X, saying that Ramoji Rao, who was like a mountain that never bowed down to anyone, has reached the heavenly abode.

Allu Arjun said Ramoji Rao was a “pioneer and an inspiring visionary” and he has a deep respect for the media baron.

“I feel his aura every time I shoot at #RFC. His unparalleled contributions to the media, cinema, and many other industries will never be forgotten. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his great soul rest in peace,” he wrote on X.

The Ramoji Film City (RFC) has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest film city.

Thousands of films, including SS Rajamouli’s two-part blockbuster “Baahubali”, in almost all Indian languages and some in Hindi, have been shot at the Ramoji Film City on the outskirts of Hyderabad. (PTI)

- Advertisement -