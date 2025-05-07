Superstar and icon: SRK makes Met Gala debut in Sabyasachi ensemble

New Delhi, May 6: “I’m Shah Rukh”. That was his opening line and also his smashing debut at the Met Gala in an all-black bespoke outfit, complete with crystal chains and a dandy cane, crafted by celebrated designer Sabysachi.

The star, one of India’s most popular faces globally, also struck his signature arms-wide-open pose, and won over the crowd, some who knew him and some who didn’t, gathered at the blue carpet dotted with daisies.

“I’m Shah Rukh” is how the 59-year-old superstar responded when one of the members of the foreign press asked him to introduce himself. The line quickly became viral on social media with many fans praising SRK’s humility and some criticising international media for their ignorance.

Shah Rukh wore a crystal-studded pendant shaped as the letter ‘K’ in one of the necklaces around his neck, a nod perhaps to his nickname ‘King Khan’. The actor blew kisses to fans as he made his way around the blue carpet of the starry event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday night.

For his debut appearance at the Met ball, the actor wore a floor-length elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed, Japanese horn buttons. “The coat is hand canvassed, single breasted with a peak collar and wide lapels. Paired with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers. A pleated satin kamarbandh completes this bespoke look,” Sabyasachi said.

Asked to describe his look on the gala’s blue carpet, the actor told reporters it was designer Sabyasachi who conceived it “as an expression of freedom and trying to be resolute and resilient against things that can oppress you”. Was Shah Rukh familiar with the Met Gala and its theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, a homage to Black fashion, before he was set to make his debut?

“Honestly, no. In the last 20 days, I got to understand what it (Met Gala) was and being an actor, I thought it (the theme of Black Style) was interesting… The resolve to change things without aggression or anger but have exuberance of art in it… I thought it was marvellous,” he said.

While Shah Rukh’s appearance generated a lot of buzz among his fans in India, many were not amused that he had to introduce himself.

“Hopefully they go home and Google him and see how POPULAR he really is (sic)”

“Shah deserved better coverage and no one with their ‘obvious’ takes can convince me otherwise (sic)” said another. A fan asked Shah Rukh and other stars to not attend these international events. Sabyasachi, who also dressed up Alia Bhatt last year for her Met Gala appearance, said his interpretation of the Black Dandy was all about demonstrating Shah Rukh’s superstardom on a global stage. (PTI)