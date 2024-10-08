28 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Guwahati Police recover bike; 2 arrested in theft, impersonation cases

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 8: In a swift operation, the Guwahati Police team from Paltan Bazaar Police Station (CGPD) recovered a stolen Enfield Classic 350 bike (AS01FG5722) within 24 hours after it was reported missing from Bora Service in Lachit Nagar, the city police officials informed on Tuesday.

As per reports, the bike was found in Dillai, Karbi Anglong (East), and one individual, Dipok Thangal (35) from Dimapur, was arrested in connection with the theft.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the city police stated, “A CGPD team from Paltan Bazaar PS recovered one Enfield Classic 350 bike (AS01FG5722) from Dillai in Karbi Anglong (East) within 24 hours after it was reported stolen from Bora Service in Lachit Nagar. One Dipok Thangal (35) of Dimapur has been arrested in this regard.”

In a separate incident, a West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) team from Jalukbari Outpost arrested Sanjay Baishya from Belsor, Nalbari district, for impersonating a policeman and robbing a victim of Rs 7,000 at Gorchuk.

Subsequently, the police seized a vehicle (AS01EG4841) used in the crime, and legal proceedings have been initiated.

“A WGPD team from Jalukbari OP arrested one Sanjay Baishya of Belsor after robbed one person, by impersonating as a policeman, of ₹7,000/- at Gorchuk. One vehicle (AS01EG4841), used during commission of the crime, has been also seized. Legal action initiated”, the city police added.

