Kutumba Surakshya Parishad To Move Court Against Christian Missionaries

GUWAHATI, Feb 26: The Kutumba Surakshya Parishad has decided to move the Gauhati High Court and if necessary the Supreme Court for allegedly neglecting constitutional fundamental duties by the Christian missionaries as mentioned in Article 51 (A) of Constitution of India.

“We are in touch with senior most lawyers of The Supreme court and they have been preparing the draft for PIL which will be submitted to Gauhati High Court first with all our concerns and highlighting government’s ignorance and failure, Neglecting constitutional fundamental duties by the Christian Missionaries as mentioned in Article 51 (A) of Constitution of India,Violation of New Education Policy, defaming the secular values and state of the Nation, non compliance to the judgement of the Supreme court of India provided in 2017 against a case no. WP(C) 25006 that Private Schools also cannot practice any exclusive religious practices in the schools,” Parishad president satya Ranjan Borah said.

We want to know if a school can have church why cannot have Mosque and Temple, Guruduawa etc and the reason behind the installation of Churches in the school, Borah said.

We would approach the court with the evidence of severe violation of Juvenile Justice Act, violation of Article 14, 15 of the constitution of India etc, asking the question of being a minority is anyone is not liable to abide by the Article 51 A of the constitution of India. Are the Christian Missionary ruled schools notified and recognised religious institutions as like Madrasa? If not how can a public school can practice exclusive Christianity in their schools? Is it not against the Secular State of the Nation ? Borah said.