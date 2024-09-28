26 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Assam Police push back 9 Bangladeshis, 8 children in infiltration crackdown

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 28: In a decisive action against illegal infiltration, the Assam Police successfully pushed back nine Bangladeshi nationals along with eight children across the Indo-Bangladesh border in the early hours of Saturday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

The Chief Minister took to the micro-blogging site X to praise the Assam Police for their swift and effective operation.

Sarma wrote, “Taking firm stance against infiltration, @assampolice pushed back 9 Bangladeshis and 8 children across the border in the wee hours today.”

The individuals who were deported include Harul Lamin, Umai Khunsum, Md. Ismail, Sansida Begum, Rufiya Begum, Fatima Khatun, Mojur Rahman, Habi Ullah, and Sobika Begum.

“The following Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended and pushed back: Harul Lamin, Umai Khunsum, Md. Ismail, Sansida Begum, Rufiya Begum, Fatima Khatun, Mojur Rahman, Habi Ullah, and Sobika Begum.Good job @assampolice”, Sarma added.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Pegu attends 3rd India-Japan Education Conclave at Cotton University

The Hills Times -
