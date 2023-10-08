After 72 years, Indian Air Force gets new ensign on Air Force Day 2023

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Oct 8: The Indian Air Force (IAF) introduced its new ensign, featuring the Union Jack and the RIAF roundel in red, white, and blue, on Sunday in Prayagraj.

The unveiling, conducted by IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, took place during the 91st IAF Day celebrations at Air Force Station-Bamrauli. Chaudhari emphasised the need to understand the complexities of the evolving airpower for maintaining peace and adapting to emerging threats.

The Air Force Day, marking the official induction of the IAF in 1932, is celebrated annually in the presence of the IAF chief and other senior officers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to all air warriors and their families on this occasion, expressing India’s pride in the valour, commitment, and dedication of the IAF.