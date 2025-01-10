Assam Police Wives Welfare Association signs MoU with Tata STRIVE

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 10: In a significant move to improve the employability of the children of Assam Police personnel, the Assam Police Wives Welfare Association (APWWA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata STRIVE, a skill development initiative by the Tata Group, Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh announced on Friday.

The partnership aims to identify and develop skills among the selected wards of Assam Police personnel, helping them enhance their employability across various sectors.

The MoU, which was signed during an event attended by senior police officials, marks a critical step towards improving job prospects for the children of Assam’s law enforcement community.

Speaking about the initiative, GP Singh on the micro-blogging site X emphasized the importance of providing opportunities for skill development to the wards of police officers, who often face challenges in securing quality employment due to a lack of specialized training.

“This collaboration with Tata STRIVE will go a long way in equipping the children of Assam Police personnel with the skills needed to thrive in today’s competitive job market. The partnership focuses on bridging the gap between education and employment, ensuring that these young individuals are better prepared for jobs in various sectors,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, selected wards of police personnel will undergo specialized training in various skills, ranging from technical and vocational training to soft skills and employability development.

Additionally, this will open up new avenues for them in sectors such as retail, hospitality, IT, and more, enabling them to make meaningful contributions to society.

During the event, a coffee-table book showcasing the origins and activities of APWWA was also released.

The book highlights the contributions of the association towards the welfare of the families of Assam Police personnel, offering insights into its initiatives and support for police officers and their families.