25.5 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 19, 2025
type here...

Aviation Ministry Proposes Demolition Rules After Ahmedabad Air India Crash

National
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

NEW DELHI, JUNE 19: To follow up on the catastrophic Air India crash at Ahmedabad that killed 241 people, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has released new draft rules to eradicate buildings around airports threatening aircraft safety.

- Advertisement -

The crash of a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on June 12 was just minutes after takeoff when the plane crashed into a hostel building adjacent to BJ Medical College, killing all but one person of the 242 people aboard. Among the dead was Vijay Rupani, the former Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Related Posts:

Spurred by growing worries about obstructions in flight routes, especially in airport areas, the ministry published the Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions) Rules, 2025 on June 18. The bill, which will become law when notified in the Official Gazette, will empower officials to spot and demolish buildings, high-rise trees, or other structures that are above permissible heights within notified areas of an aerodrome.

As per the draft rules, if there is a violation, the structure owner will be issued a notice by the officer-in-charge of the respective airport. The notice will demand the provision of structural information—such as height and site plans—within 60 days. Disobedience or non-compliance may result in severe action, including demolition or forced reduction of the structure’s height.

The bill also empowers officials to enter suspected premises in daylight hours, subject to the condition of giving reasonable notice. In case of denial of access, they can make do with available information and report the matter to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Upon establishment of violation, the District Collector will implement corrective action under prevailing procedures for unauthorised construction.

- Advertisement -

The bill provides for a restricted appeal process. The owners of property can challenge orders of demolition by filing supporting documents and a fee of ₹1,000. Compensation under Section 22 of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, will be given only to those individuals or entities that abide by the directives issued. Newly erected non-compliant buildings will not qualify for any compensation claims.

The draft has been put out for public comments for 20 days from the date of issue. Suggestions and objections are to be made directly to the DGCA. This regulatory measure is a big change in enforcing aviation safety and is a reflection of increased urgency in the wake of one of the most tragic air crashes in recent Indian air history.

View all stories
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Sikkim Transport Department Denies Rumours of ₹25,000 Vehicle Re-Registration Tax

The Hills Times -
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon 8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season 8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon 10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots