Chaos Erupts at Chirang Mandal BJP Meeting Over Allegations of Assault and Molestation

By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 19: A special Chirang Mandal BJP meeting, which took place on Wednesday night at the recently opened party office at Basugaon, turned violent after serious allegations of molestation and physical assault against a local BJP leader.

The meeting was arranged at the Gaudiya Math complex, where the new office has recently been opened, to settle increasing internal fissures within the Mandal in the run-up to the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls.

Rather than promoting reconciliation, the meeting soon went haywire with fights erupting between two factions. The scene became worse after heated arguments and the utterance of abusive words by party workers, eyewitnesses said.

 The meeting was graced by a number of senior leaders, including Chirang District BJP President Ratan Chandra Roy, district in-charge Sukhen Roy, the Mandal president, secretary, and other local leaders and functionaries.

It hit the breaking point with a woman party worker publicly accusing the Commissioner of Ward No. 4 of the Basugaon Municipal Board—also a BJP member—of physically assaulting her. She also accused the accused of trying to outrage her modesty by ripping her clothes during the scuffle. The incident allegedly took place in front of senior district officials, leaving many present stunned.

The allegations have evoked outrage among party workers, especially among female members, who are now calling for instant disciplinary and legal action against the accused. The incident has not only revealed entrenched internal conflict but also raised disturbing questions regarding the safety and dignity of women in the party’s organizational framework.

