NPP Arunachal Chief Responds to MLA Defections, Vows Resilience and Renewal

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

ITANAGAR, JUNE 19: Thangwang Wangham, Arunachal Pradesh president of the National People’s Party (NPP), responded to the recent decamping of four party legislators to the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) in a statement on Wednesday.

The legislators—Pesi Jilen (Liromoba), Namgey Tsering (Tawang), Tapi Darang (Pasighat East), and Oni Panyang (Mariyang)—turfed out of the NPP to become a part of the PPA, raising eyebrows regarding the stability of the party.

Wangham reacted to the trend by terming it as part of the democratic process, citing that each and every person has the right to make political decisions. He appreciated the work of the outgoing MLAs on behalf of the party and wished them luck in their future. “The NPP acknowledges their decision and is thankful for their tenure during which they were with us,” he stated.

Attempting to reassure party members and supporters, Wangham asserted that the NPP is still united, solid, and on course. “There is no need for anxiety or suspicion,” he said, calling on party members not to lose faith in the direction of the party. He further asserted that the strength of the NPP does not depend on individual leaders but on the party’s fundamental values, vision, and the confidence it has garnered from the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Wangham labeled the defections as a test, but one that only makes the party more determined. “Such times remind us of our commitment and renew our determination,” he declared, as he observed that setbacks that are temporary do not discourage a party based on principles and service to the people.

Emphasizing the NPP’s singular position as the sole Northeast party with national presence, Wangham highlighted the higher responsibility it bears. He reaffirmed the party’s allegiance to Arunachal people, promising to step up work on the ground, empower women and youth, and deepen people’s outreach.

“Not the end—but the start of a new chapter,” he summed up. “And we will script it together, with courage, pride, and the unbreakable spirit of Arunachal.”

