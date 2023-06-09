Sarbananda  Sonowal  Discusses Yoga Day Preparation With Madhya Pradesh Governor, CM

BHOPAL, June 8 (PTI): Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday met Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here to discuss preparations for the national level Yoga Day event to be held in Jabalpur on June 21.

The Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH discussed with CM Chouhan various aspects related to preparations for the upcoming International Yoga Day event, an official release said.

- Advertisement -

The two leaders also discussed ways to strengthen healthcare services in the state by using India’s traditional systems of medicine, it said.

Sonowal later also called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan here.

Referring to his meeting with governor Patel, the Union minister said they talked about the ways to popularise yoga among the people of Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country as the nation has embarked on the ‘Swastha Bharat’ (healthy India) mission under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We also discussed many development issues as well as our efforts to make the International Day of Yoga to be held at Jabalpur this year a grand success,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“I had a very positive and fruitful meeting with the chief minister in this regard. We reviewed the reparations and various aspects of the Yoga Day celebration to make it a big success. PM Modi’s vision of building a swastha Bharat will happen with yoga becoming a mass movement to make people healthy and happy,” Sonowal said.

The minister said that under PM Modi’s leadership, yoga has already become a global movement as more and more people are becoming part of it.

“Our discussion was aimed at making this year’s celebration of Yoga Day a landmark moment to make people aware about the rich heritage of yoga and its remarkable contribution towards enriching the quality of lives of people towards building a healthier and happier nation,” he said.