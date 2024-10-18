2 Power Dept workers lose their lives in Arunachal; CM pays tribute

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 18: In a tragic accident, two employees of the Department of Power, Arunachal Pradesh, lost their lives while working on the Changprong-Seru line at Timilo, Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed on Friday.

The Chief Minister took to the micro-blogging site X to express his deep sorrow over the loss of Shri Vikas Kumar and Shri Tenzin Lotoi, both of whom were committed to their duties.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this difficult time,” the Chief Minister stated, ensuring that the families of the deceased will receive ex gratia payments in accordance with government norms.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two dedicated staff members of the Department of Power, Shri Vikas Kumar and Shri Tenzin Lotoi, who lost their lives while working on the Changprong-Seru line at Timilo. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this… — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 18, 2024

In light of this tragedy, CM Khandu also emphasized the need to enhance safety measures for those working in such critical sectors.

He further directed senior officials to review and strengthen safety protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.

