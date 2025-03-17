13-yr-old Meghalaya Boy Dies After Eating Tainted Food at Karnataka Hostel

HT Digital

Shillong, Mar 17: A sad incident of food poisoning at an illegal hostel in Karnataka’s Mandya district has killed a 13-year-old Meghalaya boy and hospitalised 28 others.

The victim, Sunday Kerlang from Lyndem village under Pynursla Civil Subdivision, fell ill on March 16 after eating leftover food and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident occurred at Gokula Vidya Samsthe, a private school in the village of T Kagepura. The Class VI student was among 30 children who ate leftover Holi food. The tainted food is reported to consist of vegetable pulao and chutney served at a local feast on March 14.

Government authorities declared that the school had been in operation from 1989 but was unlicensed to have a hostel. Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi confirmed that the hostel was being run illegally in the first floor of the school building without minimal infrastructure, including decent toilets for children.

Of the 30 students who were infected, 24 are from Meghalaya. While a majority of them are recovering, seven remain in serious condition, one of whom has been placed on ventilator support. Health authorities were informed on March 15 when students began developing symptoms of food poisoning.

Further investigations uncovered a shocking arrangement in which hostel students were routinely served food leftovers from external events and celebrations. This unsafe practice ultimately led to the fatal poisoning incident.

Police have moved swiftly, registering a case under Section 286 (Negligent conduct in respect of a noxious substance) and Section 106 (Death caused by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Three individuals—the owner of the school, the hostel warden, and the cook—have been arrested on charges of negligence.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumar verified the accident and was deeply saddened by the loss of the child. “It is very sad that one young life was lost due to such negligence, and the other children are being given medical attention, and we have also informed the family of the deceased student,” he stated.

Reacting to the tragedy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his sorrow on Twitter and promised to take stringent action against offenders. He even issued a reminder to people to be vigilant about food safety, particularly when feeding children. “All should be doubly careful before consuming food from outside. Innocent lives should not be lost due to negligence,” he tweeted.