4th Nagaland Film Festival from December 7

KOHIMA, Dec 5: After the success of the three previous editions, the much-anticipated Fourth Nagaland Film Festival will be held on December 7 and 8, 2023 at RCEMPA, Jotsoma in Kohima under the theme, “Frames of Harmony “ which is being organised by the Department of Information & Public Relations as part of the ongoing Hornbill Festival 2023, in collaboration with the Film Association of Nagaland (FAN) and Ministry of information & broadcasting, government of India, an official statement said.

Films from Nagaland, the Northeast, the rest of India and countries including Germany, France and Sri Lanka will be screened during the two-day festival with “Nocturnal Burger” as the opening film. To help the upcoming talents and to connect with experts from the industry, a masterclass, panel discussion and workshops will also be conducted during the event, it also said.

The film festival will host actors, filmmakers from various parts of the country and senior officials from the Central Ministry. The results of the Short Film Competition, organised by the Department of Information & Public Relations, will also be declared during the inaugural event. The Nagaland Film Festival will commence with the inaugural programme at 10 am at RCMEPA, Jotsoma on December 7. One can attend the Festival free of cost and no fees will be charged for the masterclass and workshops. (NNN)