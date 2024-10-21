62 USTM students clear UGC-NET

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 20:The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) continues to excel in preparing students for national-level competitive exams, and the unique Pay Back Policy of the University is practically paying back to students in terms of brilliant results and the entire course fee as a reward from the university. As per results declared this week for exams held in June this year, 62 students from the university have cleared the competitive exams of UGC & CSIR NET &JRF and in the recent past, a remarkable 386 students cleared these prestigious exams.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahbubul Hoque, chancellor of USTM said, “USTM remains committed to expanding its coaching programs, ensuring that students not only succeed in national competitive exams but also become leaders in their fields”. He said that the university is giving incentives to students so that they become more competitive and motivated. USTM is committed to its assurance that no brilliant student should be deprived of pursuing higher education only because of their financial incapability, he added.

Congratulating the students on their achievement, Prof GD Sharma, vice chancellor of USTM said, “USTM’s coaching programs go beyond academics, offering soft skills training, interview workshops, and motivational seminars to ensure that students are well-prepared for all aspects of their academic and professional journeys.”Our students’ success reflects the strength of our free coaching programs and commitment to fostering academic excellence.

Trishna Thakuria, director, University NET Forum stated that Rs 1.3 crore have been returned to former students as an incentive of university best practices under the Payback Policy to NET achievers. “To encourage the students to qualify NET, GATE, SLET, IAS, or any other top-level competitive examinations conducted by State & Central Govt., USTM has introduced the Pay Back Policy wherein students of the University who qualify for these prestigious examinations shall get back their fees. Our NET Forum conducts regular classes after 4:30 PM every day for special preparation for UGC NET exams”, she added.

As part of its Outreach Mission, USTM takes the honour of imparting free coaching for National Eligibility Test (NET), State Eligibility Test (SLET), Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), Banking, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and other allied services for the students of USTM through Centre for Competitive Examination. NET-Forum is an integral component of this Centre for Competitive Examination and has been functioning successfully since 2017.