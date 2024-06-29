29 C
NTA Reschedules UGC NET and CSIR UGC Joint NET Exams

Representational Image
HT Digital

June 29, Saturday: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the rescheduling of the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) and the CSIR UGC Joint NET examinations. This decision affects numerous candidates preparing for these critical eligibility tests for positions such as Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor roles in universities and colleges across India.

The NTA, responsible for conducting these exams, has urged candidates to stay updated with the latest information and new exam dates through the official UGC NET and CSIR UGC NET websites. The agency has also provided additional support and information bulletins to assist candidates during this transition period.

Candidates who have already registered for these exams should ensure they visit the respective websites regularly to avoid missing important updates and to make necessary preparations for the rescheduled examination dates.

For more detailed information, candidates can visit the official CSIR NET and UGC NET websites.

This announcement follows a series of adjustments in the academic and examination schedules due to various logistical challenges. The NTA’s proactive communication aims to minimize any inconvenience and ensure that all candidates are well-informed and prepared for the rescheduled exams.

