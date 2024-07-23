Army recovers arms and ammunition in Manipur

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 22: The Indian Army launched a joint operation with Manipur Police and CRPF on Monday in general area Phougakchao Ikhai, in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

The operation was carried out acting on specific information regarding the presence of substantial quantity of arms and explosives.

After carrying out extensive search of the area the operation lead to successful recovery of one 9mm Carbine Machine Gun, one Single barrel 12 bore rifle, ammunition and explosives. The recoveries have been handed over to the Manipur police for further investigation and disposal, Army stated.