27 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
type here...

Army recovers arms and ammunition in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 22: The Indian Army launched a joint operation with Manipur Police and CRPF on Monday in general area Phougakchao Ikhai, in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

- Advertisement -

The operation was carried out acting on specific information regarding the presence of substantial quantity of arms and explosives.

After carrying out extensive search of the area the operation lead to successful recovery of one 9mm Carbine Machine Gun, one Single barrel 12 bore rifle, ammunition and explosives. The recoveries have been handed over to the Manipur police for further investigation and disposal, Army stated.

7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Security beefed up at India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya: BSF

The Hills Times -
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina 7 Beautiful Indian Birds Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels