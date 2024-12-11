Arunachal athletes shine on International stage with medal wins

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 11: Arunachal Pradesh’s two athletes made remarkable achievements on the international stage, showcasing exceptional talent and dedication in their respective sports, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein announced on Wednesday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Mein extended heartfelt congratulations to Paul Ngilyang Taker for his stellar performance at the 24th Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) Grappling Championship held in Gwangju, South Korea.

Meanwhile, Taker clinched gold in the Gi BJJ category and silver in the No-Gi BJJ category, showcasing extraordinary skill and determination.

His victories on such a prestigious platform have brought immense pride to Arunachal Pradesh and India.

“Your victory is a true inspiration to young athletes across Arunachal Pradesh and India,” Deputy Chief Minister Mein said in his congratulatory message, lauding Taker’s remarkable achievement.

Congratulations to our own Paul Ngilyang Taker for his remarkable achievement at the 24th Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) Grappling Championship in Gwangju, South Korea!



He also expressed hope that this success would motivate more young talents in the state to excel in sports and represent the country on global platforms.

Adding to the state’s celebrations, Lusiya Tana achieved a commendable feat at the Gamma World Championship in Jakarta by securing the bronze medal in the -52.2 kg category.

“Your remarkable determination, talent, and hard work have brought pride not only to you but to all of us,” he said, wishing her even greater success in future endeavors.

