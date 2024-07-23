27 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
type here...

Arunachal CM assures equitable distribution of funds

In a bid to foster inclusive development of state

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, July 22: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Monday reiterated his commitment to ensuring equitable distribution of development funds across all districts.

Participating in the ‘motion of thanks’ to the Governor’s address delivered in the first session of the Eight Legislative Assembly on June 15, the CM said suggestions put by various members irrespective of party affiliations would be honoured by the state government.

- Advertisement -

He emphasised the crucial role of connectivity in the state’s development journey, aiming to achieve a ‘Viksit Arunachal’ by 2047, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a prosperous India.

Highlighting significant strides in overcoming communication challenges such as road, air, railway, and digital connectivity, Khandu credited these advancements to sustained attention from the central government.

He acknowledged connectivity as a historical impediment to development and noted that since assuming office in July 2016, his administration has prioritised enhancing infrastructure.

Looking ahead, Khandu outlined ambitious plans to connect all remaining villages in Arunachal Pradesh with road and mobile networks within the next five years.

- Advertisement -

He cited a nine-fold increase in road construction pace over the past eight years and a 143 per cent  expansion of the state’s national highway network due to initiatives spearheaded by Modi.

In terms of tourism, Khandu reported a remarkable 141 per cent rise in domestic tourist visits and a 36 per cent increase in foreign tourist arrivals.

In healthcare, over 7 lakh people have benefited from the Chief Minister Aroygya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY), while one lakh women have been connected to various schemes through self-help groups. Additionally, more than 20,000 farmers have been supported under schemes promoting self-reliant agriculture, he added.

Advocating for a development framework anchored in transparency and accountability, Khandu encouraged proactive participation from legislators across party lines to achieve a robust Gross State Happiness Index.

- Advertisement -

Taking part in the discussion, lone Congress member Kumar Waii suggested a change in the state’s land policy by giving ownership to people so that seeking finance to start business from banks by people could be made easier.

PPA legislator Nabam Vivek suggested the government for prioritising the health and education sectors while Independent member Laisam Simai suggested for including the Indo-Myanmar border under the Centre’s ambitious vibrant village programme in the state.

During the day, the Assembly passed the Balipara, Tirap, Sadiya Frontier Tract Jhum Land Regulation bill in its amended form through voice vote.

State Urban Development and Land Management Minister Balo Raja had introduced the Bill on July 19, the first day of the Budget session of the state Assembly. The Bill will deal with land compensation procedures in the state. (PTI)

7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Security beefed up at India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya: BSF

The Hills Times -
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina 7 Beautiful Indian Birds Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels