Arunachal: Diwali gift for state government employees, DA hiked by 4 per cent

HT Digital,

Itanagar, Nov 10 : In a major announcement by the state government of Arunachal Pradesh, the Dearness Allowance (DA) & Dearness Relief (DR) have been enhanced by 4 per cent from the existing rate of 42 per cent to 46 per cent, effective from July 1, 2023.

The news comes aheads of the Diwali celebration, making it one of the major announcement and a gift by the state government to its employees.

The DA & DR arrears from July 1, 2023 to October 31, 2023 shall be paid in cash.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to platform X (formerly Twitter) to inform about the development.

The announcement comes after the Union Government has increased the Dearness Allowance for its Central Government Employees. The decision will benefit 48.67 lakh central govrnment employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners.

The dearness allowance for employees and pensioners is worked out on the basis of the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) brought out by the Labour Bureau every month.