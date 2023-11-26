19 C
Manipur CM releases Diglot edition of Indian Constitution in Meetei Mayek script

HT Digital,

Imphal, Nov 26: Manipur’s Chief Minister N Biren Singh launched the Diglot Edition of the Indian Constitution in the Meetei Mayek script of the Manipuri language on Sunday.

Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recognition of the small state and his inclusive thinking. Singh conveyed his gratitude on behalf of the Manipur people and government for the opportunity to publish the Indian Constitution in their own script.

Earlier, Singh announced the release of the Diglot Edition on Platform X, emphasizing the importance of linguistic diversity and constitutional awareness. Constitution Day in India, celebrated annually on November 26, commemorates the formal adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949, which took effect on January 26, 1950.

India’s President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at the Supreme Court as part of the celebrations.

