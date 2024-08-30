Manipur CM lauds Assam’s move to recognize Manipuri as ‘Associate Official Language’

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 30: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his heartfelt appreciation to his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma for the Assam Government’s decision to officially recognize Manipuri as an ‘Associate Official Language’ in the state, a press release said on Friday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Singh stated, “Personally expressed my heartfelt appreciation to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Shri @himantabiswa ji over the phone regarding the Assam Government’s decision to officially recognize Manipuri as an Associate Official Language in the state.”

Thank you Hon’ble Chief Minister for your telephone call earlier in the day. The communities of all our Sisters States are connected by shared values. We are committed to ensure that the Manipuri community in Assam have access to opportunities of progress and growth. https://t.co/ZUGxrPS6cg — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 29, 2024

Singh further extended his gratitude to Sarma for assuring that candidates and aspirants in Assam will soon be able to take various exams in the Manipuri language.

He also emphasized that this recognition would play a crucial role in empowering the Manipuri community in Assam, contributing to the preservation of their language and culture for future generations.

Responding to this, Assam Chief Minister Sarma expressed his commitment to supporting the Manipuri community in Assam.

The Chief Minister wrote, “Thank you Hon’ble Chief Minister for your telephone call earlier in the day. The communities of all our Sister States are connected by shared values. We are committed to ensuring that the Manipuri community in Assam have access to opportunities of progress and growth.”