34 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 30, 2024
type here...

Manipur CM lauds Assam’s move to recognize Manipuri as ‘Associate Official Language’

Singh further extended his gratitude to Sarma for assuring that candidates and aspirants in Assam will soon be able to take various exams in the Manipuri language.

NortheastAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 30: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his heartfelt appreciation to his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma for the Assam Government’s decision to officially recognize Manipuri as an ‘Associate Official Language’ in the state, a press release said on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Singh stated, “Personally expressed my heartfelt appreciation to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Shri @himantabiswa ji over the phone regarding the Assam Government’s decision to officially recognize Manipuri as an Associate Official Language in the state.”

Singh further extended his gratitude to Sarma for assuring that candidates and aspirants in Assam will soon be able to take various exams in the Manipuri language.

He also emphasized that this recognition would play a crucial role in empowering the Manipuri community in Assam, contributing to the preservation of their language and culture for future generations.

“The recognition of Manipuri as an Associate Official Language will undoubtedly empower the Manipuri community in Assam, preserving our language and culture for future generations,” Singh added.

- Advertisement -

Responding to this, Assam Chief Minister Sarma expressed his commitment to supporting the Manipuri community in Assam.

The Chief Minister wrote, “Thank you Hon’ble Chief Minister for your telephone call earlier in the day. The communities of all our Sister States are connected by shared values. We are committed to ensuring that the Manipuri community in Assam have access to opportunities of progress and growth.”

Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
10 Most Literate States Of India
10 Most Literate States Of India
8 Animals Found Only In India
8 Animals Found Only In India
South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots
South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots
10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India
10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam CM hails decision to declare Poba Reserve Forest as Wildlife...

The Hills Times -
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys 10 Most Literate States Of India 8 Animals Found Only In India South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots 10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India