CPI (M) seeks support from Tipra Motha, Cong to defeat BJP

AGARTALA, Aug 23: In a bid to consolidate the anti-BJP votes
for the September 5 bypolls in the two Assembly constituencies
in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra
Chaudhury held another round of meeting with the main
opposition party, Tipra Motha, and Congress, a senior party
leader said on Wednesday.
However, the meeting held on Tuesday night remained
inclusive as Tipra Motha and Congress are yet to confirm their
joint support for CPI(M) candidates in Boxanagar and Dhanpur.
“I had a meeting with opposition leader Animesh Debbarma
and Congress state president Asish Kumar Saha to discuss the
issue of preventing division of anti-BJP votes. They assured us
of extending help but the final decision will be taken within the
next 48 hours,” said a senior party leader.
Debbarma claimed the CPI(M) has sought help from Tipra
Motha, which has 13 MLAs in the 60-member House.
“We told them that the CPI(M) unilaterally fielded candidates in
both Assembly constituencies without our consent,” he said.
Asserting that Tipra Motha won’t support the ruling party in the
bypolls, Debbarma said he assured the CPI(M) that they would
discuss the issue of joint campaign within the party and let him
know in 48 hours.
Debbarma said the party wanted to know the CPI(M)’s stand on
Tipra Motha’s core demand of greater Tipraland before taking a
final call of supporting the joint campaign.
Although eight candidates are in the fray, the stage is set for a
direct battle between the ruling BJP and CPI(M) in both the
seats. Neither the Tipra Motha nor the Congress has fielded
candidates for the bypolls. (PTI)