CPI (M) seeks support from Tipra Motha, Cong to defeat BJP

AGARTALA, Aug 23: In a bid to consolidate the anti-BJP votes

for the September 5 bypolls in the two Assembly constituencies

in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra

Chaudhury held another round of meeting with the main

opposition party, Tipra Motha, and Congress, a senior party

leader said on Wednesday.

However, the meeting held on Tuesday night remained

inclusive as Tipra Motha and Congress are yet to confirm their

joint support for CPI(M) candidates in Boxanagar and Dhanpur.

“I had a meeting with opposition leader Animesh Debbarma

and Congress state president Asish Kumar Saha to discuss the

issue of preventing division of anti-BJP votes. They assured us

of extending help but the final decision will be taken within the

next 48 hours,” said a senior party leader.

Debbarma claimed the CPI(M) has sought help from Tipra

Motha, which has 13 MLAs in the 60-member House.

“We told them that the CPI(M) unilaterally fielded candidates in

both Assembly constituencies without our consent,” he said.

Asserting that Tipra Motha won’t support the ruling party in the

bypolls, Debbarma said he assured the CPI(M) that they would

discuss the issue of joint campaign within the party and let him

know in 48 hours.

Debbarma said the party wanted to know the CPI(M)’s stand on

Tipra Motha’s core demand of greater Tipraland before taking a

final call of supporting the joint campaign.

Although eight candidates are in the fray, the stage is set for a

direct battle between the ruling BJP and CPI(M) in both the

seats. Neither the Tipra Motha nor the Congress has fielded

candidates for the bypolls. (PTI)