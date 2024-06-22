Create more opportunities for senior citizens: Nagaland Governor

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 21: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan Ganesan on Friday called for working together to create more opportunities that enhance the quality of life for senior citizens.

“By doing so, we not only honour them, but also set an example for future generations to follow,” he said.

Ganesan was speaking at a programme after inaugurating a water reservoir at Good Samaritan’s Senior Citizens’ Home, a home for the elderly at Meriema under Kohima district.

“This occasion is particularly close to my heart not just because of the significance of the project but, also because it encompasses the spirit of care and respect we must hold for our elderly community,” Ganesan said while addressing the inaugural programme.

He said the water reservoir that was inaugurated on Friday was more than just a structure,

“It is a symbol of our commitment to ensuring the well-being and comfort of the elderly residents of this esteemed home,” he said.

“Water is essential to life and by providing a reliable supply, we are addressing one of the most fundamental needs, ensuring that our senior citizens live with dignity and without worry,” the Governor said.

He exhorted the residents of the home by saying that they are the pillars of our society, the bearers of wisdom and cherished traditions.

“Their contributions have shaped the society we live in today, and it is our duty to ensure that their golden years are filled with comfort, peace, and joy. So this water tank is a small gesture of gratitude for everything they have done for us,” Ganesan added.

He stressed that in our fast-changing world, people should remember the values of compassion and empathy.

“Our elders deserve the best care and attention and it is our collective responsibility to provide it. Let this reservoir stand as a testament to our unwavering respect and commitment to our elders,” he said.

He hoped that this reservoir would serve its purpose well and bring lasting joy and comfort to the residents.