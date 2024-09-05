26 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 5, 2024
Fuel price hike in Mizoram

Northeast
The Hills Times
AIZAWL, Sept 4: Mizoram government has hiked prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 4 per litre each with effect from September 1, a minister said on Wednesday.

Taxation Minister Dr Vanlalthlana said the hike was for social infrastructure and road maintenance.

“The government imposed a new levy of Rs 2 per litre on both diesel and petrol for social infrastructure and services cess, and an additional Rs 2 per litre for road maintenance,” the minister said.

The new prices came into effect from September 1, he said, adding that the decision was taken for the benefit and welfare of the people.

Vanlalthlana expressed optimism that the Rs 4 per litre hike on fuel would foster a sense of ownership among citizens regarding the infrastructural development and maintenance of projects undertaken by the government.

Despite the recent VAT hike and new cess, the current prices of fuel remain lower than the prices in 2021, he claimed.

The minister explained that the decision aligns with the recommendations of the State Resource Mobilisation Committee, which was tasked with identifying methods to boost the revenue.

In a notification issued recently, the state government increased VAT on petrol from 5.23 per cent to 10 per cent and on diesel from 16.36 per cent to 18 per cent.

With the additional levies, the current price of petrol in Aizawl is Rs 99.24 per litre, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 88.02, up from the previous Rs 93.93 and Rs 82.62 respectively. (PTI)

Manipur senior citizens group condemns drone bombings

