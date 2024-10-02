Governments working collectively for safe return of abducted youths: N Biren Singh

IMPHAL, Oct 1: Regarding the Meitei youths abducted by suspected Kuki militants, chief minister N Biren Singh said recently that the State and Central governments are closely monitoring the situation 24×7 and working collectively by exploring every possible effort for the “safe return” of the two individuals.

He added that the director general of police, Manipur, has been rushed to the spot and “we are hopeful that it will have a positive outcome”.



N Biren Singh said this while paying floral tribute to Jana Neta Hijam Irawat at Hijam Irawat Square in Imphal West recently.

Notably, the three youths went missing on Friday evening while en route to join an army recruitment rally at New Keithelmanbi. One youth was rescued by the Army, but the other two are still missing.

Emphasizing that the Central government and the State Government are making all possible efforts to ensure the safe release of the hostages, Biren maintained that Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh has been holding talks with authorities in Kangpokpi district to facilitate their release.

Biren went on to say that the State Government and the Union Government had minutely discussed the matter while informing that the two missing youths are being kept hostage by the Kuki militants.

The chief minister also expressed optimism that there will surely be a way out for the safe release of the youths. (NNN)