Plantation drive ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ held in Itanagar

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Aug 4: Over 400 students took part in an environment-themed plantation drive titled “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” at Don Bosco School here on Sunday, as part of an initiative organised by My Bharat Itanagar in collaboration with Youth in Action for Arunachal (YAA), according to an official statement.

The initiative, aimed at spreading awareness on rainwater harvesting and environmental conservation, encouraged students to plant saplings in honour of their mothers as a tribute to their nurturing spirit and as a reminder of their responsibility towards nature.

Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA, attended the programme as chief guest while State president of BJP Kishan Morcha and ZPM Aalo Gumsen Lollen graced the occasion as guest of honour. Gopesh Pandey, deputy director of My Bharat Itanagar (Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India), was present as the special invitee.

Addressing the gathering, Takam Regam, president of YAA and APYMAC, underscored the importance of youth participation in environmental protection and lauded the efforts of students in making the campaign meaningful.

The programme concluded with cultural presentations by school students followed by a collective green pledge to safeguard the environment and carry forward the message of sustainability.