25 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
type here...

Plantation drive ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ held in Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Aug 4: Over 400 students took part in an environment-themed plantation drive titled “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” at Don Bosco School here on Sunday, as part of an initiative organised by My Bharat Itanagar in collaboration with Youth in Action for Arunachal (YAA), according to an official statement.

- Advertisement -

The initiative, aimed at spreading awareness on rainwater harvesting and environmental conservation, encouraged students to plant saplings in honour of their mothers as a tribute to their nurturing spirit and as a reminder of their responsibility towards nature.

Related Posts:

Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA, attended the programme as chief guest while State president of BJP Kishan Morcha and ZPM Aalo Gumsen Lollen graced the occasion as guest of honour. Gopesh Pandey, deputy director of My Bharat Itanagar (Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India), was present as the special invitee.

Addressing the gathering, Takam Regam, president of YAA and APYMAC, underscored the importance of youth participation in environmental protection and lauded the efforts of students in making the campaign meaningful.

The programme concluded with cultural presentations by school students followed by a collective green pledge to safeguard the environment and carry forward the message of sustainability.

7 Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi’s Red Fort
7 Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi’s Red Fort
10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August
10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August
India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience
India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience
10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon
10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Capital residents question road preparedness during monsoon

The Hills Times -
7 Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi’s Red Fort 10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience 10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon 10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam