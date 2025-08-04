24.8 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 4, 2025
type here...

Govt doctor injured in attack in Tripura’s premier hospital

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, Aug 3: A doctor of the state-run Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital, a premier healthcare facility in Tripura, was injured when two relatives of a patient attacked doctors there on Sunday, an official said.

The incident happened in the early hours of the day.

- Advertisement -

The injured doctor, identified as Dr Litan Das, was admitted to the same hospital after he suffered multiple injuries. He is, however, out of danger, the official said.

Related Posts:

A complaint has been lodged with the police. The accused persons fled the hospital, leaving their father there, after the incident. They were yet to be arrested till the last reports came in.

“On Sunday, around 3.45 am, Bimal Sarkar, who had consumed alcohol with poison, was taken to the emergency department of the GBP hospital by his two sons, Tapan Sarkar and Bapan Sarkar. They attacked Dr Litan Das and Abhiek Deb when they were treating the patient,” head of the emergency department Dr Shishendu Dhar, told reporters.

They verbally abused the two attending doctors. At one point in time, both youths thrashed the doctors, pushed and knocked them down on the floor. Hearing hue and cry, private security rushed in, but they did not take any action against the violent persons, he said.

- Advertisement -

“It is very disturbing that two of our doctors have been assaulted by the patient’s family despite giving the best possible treatment to the patient. We are feeling insecure at the hospital,” he said.

Expressing concern over the attack on doctors, the Deputy Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Kanak Chowdhury, told PTI that a specific complaint has been lodged against two attackers with the police for taking necessary steps.

“Police have already visited the place and carried out raids to arrest the culprits, but no arrests have been made so far. A formal FIR will be registered by the hospital’s Medical Superintendent on Monday” he said. (PTI)

10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August
10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August
India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience
India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience
10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon
10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

04 August, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience 10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon 10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam 10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon