INDIA Bloc, Manipur unit condemns rampant violence during first phase poll in Manipur

IMPHAL, April 23: Leaders of the Manipur unit of INDIA Bloc on Tuesday condemned the “rampant violence” during the first phase (April 19) polls while calling for putting for all available resources on the part of the concerned authorities to ensure violent free poll in the second phase on April 26.

The second phase of voting in 13 Assembly segments falling under the Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary constituency will be held on April 26.

Addressing the reporters at Congress Bhavan here, leaders of the bloc accused the “ruling party and its supporters” behind the violence reported during the first phase poll on April 19.

They alleged that behind the threats, intimidations and proxy voting, there was the BJP. The block further accused the ruling party of sending out armed youths to indulge in prejudicial activities as they feared of losing the party’s candidate in the Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency.

The poll-related violence has tarnished the good image of Manipur not only in the country but across the globe which is very unfortunate, the Manipur unit of INDIA Bloc convener Ksh Santa said.

At the same time, he lauded the manner in which the re-poll in 11 polling stations was held on April 22 which concluded peacefully with high voter turnout of 81.60%.

Besides being peaceful at the polling stations, Santa observed that the voters cast their votes in a free and fearless manner even though workers and supporters of the candidates of the “ruling classes” attempted to lure them with money ahead of casting their votes. (NNN)