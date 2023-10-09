Indian army launches efforts to reconnect isolated villages in North Sikkim amid flood havoc

HT Digital,

Gangtok, Oct 9: The Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army is leading large-scale operations to restore connectivity to villages isolated due to a massive flash flood on the night of October 3 and 4, 2023. The operations are primarily targeted towards restoring access and communication to North Sikkim through Chungthang, an area severely hit by the flood.

The Indian Army has successfully reached the isolated village of Rabom, northwest of Chungthang, and started rescuing 150-200 stranded civilians. Over the past five days, the Indian Army has been implementing a comprehensive strategy to address the crisis.

This includes providing sustenance to all isolated areas where troops are deployed, reaching out to regions devoid of military presence, restoring communication links, and evaluating the extent of damage while planning for long-term reconstruction efforts. As an immediate response, efforts have been made to account for tourists and locals in the affected areas, including Chaten, Lachen, Lachung, and Thangu in North Sikkim.

A list of 2000 tourists, including 63 foreign nationals, has been compiled, and essential support is being provided. A helpline has been established to relay information about the well-being of the tourists. The Indian Army is also working on reconnecting the villages that have been cut off from the outside world.

A log bridge over Lachen Chu has been completed, connecting Chungthang to Pegong. A footbridge is being erected from the Chungthang side, to further facilitate access. Special teams were dispatched on October 7th to open a route to Chaten via Rabom.

They reached Rabom village on the night of October 8th, despite challenging terrain and inclement weather. The Trishakti Corps Signal Corps is working tirelessly to restore communication links to North Sikkim.

An optical fiber cable has been laid across the Teesta River, restoring optical fiber cable-based communication from Rangrang to Chungthang. Plans are underway to restore optical fiber cable-based communication to Lachung and Lachen.

The Directorate General of the Border Roads Organization (DG BRO) and senior engineering officials from the Indian Army have completed the assessment of damage and devised plans for restoring road communication throughout the state.

The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Mr. PS Tamang, has pledged full support for the reconstruction efforts. Rations have been provided to the local Gurudwara in Chungthang, and medical aid is available at all locations, with over 1500 patients already receiving treatment from the dedicated Trishakti Healers.