Indian army partakes daring routes to rescue 245 stranded people in Sikkim

HT Digital,
Gangtok, Oct 15: In a bold initiative, the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps rescued 245 individuals stranded in Rabom village, North Sikkim due to flashfloods, according to official reports on Sunday.
The Corps has been conducting large-scale operations to reestablish connectivity to villages severed by the flash flood. The troops embarked on a challenging operation through tough terrain to reach the secluded Rabom village. As per the statement from Trishakti Corps, the rescue operation commenced on October 7 and carried on until October 13, 2023.
“Troops of Trishakti Corps conducted a daring rescue mission in North Sikkim from October 7th to 13th, 2023. Moving through mountainous terrain with thick jungles & undergrowth in challenging weather, the troops reached the 245 persons stranded in the village of Rabom in North Sikkim. Self-contained for operations over a long duration, the troops shared food & medical aid with the stranded people,” the Trishakti Corps handle on X posted.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has reportedly evacuated over 1,700 individuals from various flood-affected regions in Sikkim, according to a recent statement. IAF’s Chinook and Mi-17 V5 helicopters are continuing operations in these areas, and over 200 personnel have been inducted to aid in the relief efforts, as confirmed by officials.