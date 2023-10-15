Indian army partakes daring routes to rescue 245 stranded people in Sikkim

HT Digital,

Gangtok, Oct 15: In a bold initiative, the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps rescued 245 individuals stranded in Rabom village, North Sikkim due to flashfloods, according to official reports on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

The Corps has been conducting large-scale operations to reestablish connectivity to villages severed by the flash flood. The troops embarked on a challenging operation through tough terrain to reach the secluded Rabom village. As per the statement from Trishakti Corps, the rescue operation commenced on October 7 and carried on until October 13, 2023.

“Troops of Trishakti Corps conducted a daring rescue mission in North Sikkim from October 7th to 13th, 2023. Moving through mountainous terrain with thick jungles & undergrowth in challenging weather, the troops reached the 245 persons stranded in the village of Rabom in North Sikkim. Self-contained for operations over a long duration, the troops shared food & medical aid with the stranded people,” the Trishakti Corps handle on X posted.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has reportedly evacuated over 1,700 individuals from various flood-affected regions in Sikkim, according to a recent statement. IAF’s Chinook and Mi-17 V5 helicopters are continuing operations in these areas, and over 200 personnel have been inducted to aid in the relief efforts, as confirmed by officials.