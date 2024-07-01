30 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 1, 2024
ITBP evacuates cardiac patient, stranded civilians after landslide in Arunachal’s Tatu

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 1: The 20th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday successfully carried out a daring rescue operation in Arunachal Pradesh.

Leveraging their expertise in mountaineering, they managed to evacuate a critical medical emergency involving a heart patient, as well as stranded civilians following a major landslide near Tatu (Aalo).

ITBP on its official micro-blogging site handle X informed, “20 Bn #ITBP conducted a heroic rescue mission in Arunachal Pradesh. Using their mountaineering skills, they evacuated a medical emergency (heart) patient and stranded civilians after a massive landslide near Tatu (Aalo).”

As per reports, a large landslide took place on the Pasighat – Mariyang-Yingkiong national highway near Geying. Although a goods truck was swept away, there have been no casualties reported.

Furthermore, severe rainfall battered the Bordumsa-Dayum region in Changlang district, leading to flooding in numerous houses and villages. The district administration successfully evacuated multiple families from the affected areas.

Lower Dibang Valley’s Paglam village has also been submerged in flood water due to heavy rain.

Additionally, numerous houses have been impacted, and road connectivity has been disrupted. The school building and several houses have been inundated by the flood water.

The infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, has suffered considerable damage due to the flooding, hindering the ability of emergency services to access the impacted regions.

The government and local authorities are actively overseeing the situation and collaborating on rescue and relief efforts to safeguard the safety and welfare of the impacted communities.

