Pema Khandu visits Nyukmadung War Memorial

Pays tribute to 1962 war heroes

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, July 8: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu visited the Nyukmadung War Memorial near Dirang in West Kameng district and paid floral tributes to the 1962 war heroes.

He laid a wreath in honour of the Sino-India war martyrs on Sunday.

“Visited the Nyukmadung War Memorial to pay tribute to the brave heroes of the 1962 war. Their valour and sacrifice will continue to inspire us all,” Khandu posted on X.

The chief minister also inspected the ongoing construction of the cultural and heritage museum at the memorial site, which is a collaborative effort between the 16th Madras Regiment, the 46th Infantry Brigade, and the Indian Institute of Heritage (IIH).

“The museum will not only chronicle the events and bravery of the 1962 war but also showcase local cultural and historical artefacts. I have suggested that the collection include items from all tribes of Arunachal to truly reflect the diverse heritage of our state,” Khandu said.

Additionally, the museum could highlight the contributions of brave local heroes who aided the army during the 1962 war, ensuring their stories are preserved and honoured, the chief minister added.

He commended the Nyukmadung-based 16th Madras Regiment, 46th Infantry Brigade and the IIH for their commendable initiative.

“Today, I proudly join my voice with the valiant soldiers of the Madras Regiment in shouting their legendary war cry: ‘Veer Madrassi, Adi Kollu, Adi Kollu, Adi Kollu!’ Salute to their bravery, sacrifice, and dedication to our nation. Jai Hind!,” Khandu said in another post while sharing a video clip. (PTI)

