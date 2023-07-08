Junior Boy’s Championship to boost Arunachal’s boxing prospects: Kalita

ITANAGAR, July 7 (PTI): The 5th Junior Boy’s National Boxing championship is a great opportunity for Arunachal Pradesh to showcase the skills of young boxers from the state, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) Secretary General Hemanta Kumar Kalita said here on Friday.

The event which will begin from July 9 at Don Bosco College here, is expected to provide an excellent platform for young boxers of the northeastern state to showcase their skills on national stage.

“We are happy to give this opportunity to Arunachal Pradesh. I think this will provide a platform to the young boxers of the state as the tournament will encourage the young boxers to give their best to perform well and leave a mark at the national level,” Kalita said.

“The boxers from the state have been doing well at the national level in the last several years for which we thought of giving them this opportunity to host the national championship. As the parent organization, we will provide all the necessary assistance so that it can be conducted successfully,” Kalita added.

As the parent organization, the BFI has committed to extend full support and necessary assistance to ensure smooth conduct of the championship.

The Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association (AABA) expressed gratitude to the BFI for entrusting them with the responsibility of organizing the prestigious event.

The AABA views this opportunity as a significant milestone for the state’s boxing community, showcasing the recognition and progress the state has achieved in the sport.

The championship would witness the participation of over 500 talented boxers from 26 states of the country.