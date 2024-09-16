32 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 16, 2024
Key Suspect LS Yosef Chongloi in Manipur Violence Case Arrested by Assam Police

Assam Police apprehends LS Yosef Chongloi, a key suspect in the Manipur violence case, linked to sabotage and insurgency activities in the region.

Northeast
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Digital

September 16, Monday: In a major development related to the ongoing violence in Manipur, Assam Police arrested LS Yosef Chongloi, a key suspect involved in a sabotage case that has further fueled unrest in the region. Chongloi, identified as a militant leader, has been implicated in orchestrating violent activities, which have exacerbated the conflict in Manipur.

The arrest came after coordinated intelligence efforts between state forces, with authorities tracing Chongloi’s movements for several weeks. He is believed to be a crucial figure in a network responsible for instigating violence and insurgent activities in the region, which has been grappling with ethnic tensions and civil strife for months.

Manipur has witnessed a prolonged period of unrest, with multiple incidents of violence and sabotage intensifying the situation. The Assam Police have been actively working to curb these incidents and bring key suspects to justice. Chongloi’s arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the state’s efforts to restore peace and stability.

The authorities are now focusing on uncovering further links between Chongloi’s network and other insurgent groups operating in the region. His apprehension is expected to shed light on the larger operations that have been disrupting peace in Manipur and could potentially lead to more arrests.

As tensions continue to simmer in Manipur, the arrest of LS Yosef Chongloi is seen as a critical step in the ongoing efforts to restore law and order in the troubled region. The police remain vigilant, aiming to dismantle the militant infrastructure that has plagued the state.

