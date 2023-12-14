15 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 14, 2023
type here...

Khasi Mandarin from Meghalaya Makes its Debut in Dubai’s LuLu Hypermarkets

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 13:  The first 1.5 MT consignment of Khasi Mandarin from Meghalaya has made its grand entrance into Dubai and is now proudly showcased at the LuLu Hypermarket locations in Al Qusais and Al Barsha.

- Advertisement -

This significant milestone marks a momentous step in promoting the unique flavors of Khasi Mandarin to the discerning consumers of the United Arab Emirates.

The consignment, originating from Ri Bhoi, East Garo Hills, and South Garo Hills, represents the rich agricultural diversity of Meghalaya. The journey from the pristine hills of Meghalaya to the shelves of LuLu Hypermarkets in Dubai underscores the commitment to bringing exceptional produce to global markets.

Dr. Sudhanshu, Secretary of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), honored the occasion with his presence. During his visit to the store, he observed the exquisite display of Khasi Mandarin and commended the efforts undertaken to showcase the immense potential of this unique citrus fruit to the discerning buyers of the UAE.

This momentous occasion opens the door to exciting prospects for future collaborations, showcasing Meghalaya’s agricultural prowess on the global stage. The export of Khasi Mandarin to Dubai is a testament to the commitment to quality and excellence in agricultural produce.

- Advertisement -

 

Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

VDP members sensitised on wildlife protection in Orang National Park

The Hills Times - 0
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati 7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland 8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras