Khasi Mandarin from Meghalaya Makes its Debut in Dubai’s LuLu Hypermarkets

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 13: The first 1.5 MT consignment of Khasi Mandarin from Meghalaya has made its grand entrance into Dubai and is now proudly showcased at the LuLu Hypermarket locations in Al Qusais and Al Barsha.

- Advertisement -

This significant milestone marks a momentous step in promoting the unique flavors of Khasi Mandarin to the discerning consumers of the United Arab Emirates.

The consignment, originating from Ri Bhoi, East Garo Hills, and South Garo Hills, represents the rich agricultural diversity of Meghalaya. The journey from the pristine hills of Meghalaya to the shelves of LuLu Hypermarkets in Dubai underscores the commitment to bringing exceptional produce to global markets.

Dr. Sudhanshu, Secretary of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), honored the occasion with his presence. During his visit to the store, he observed the exquisite display of Khasi Mandarin and commended the efforts undertaken to showcase the immense potential of this unique citrus fruit to the discerning buyers of the UAE.

This momentous occasion opens the door to exciting prospects for future collaborations, showcasing Meghalaya’s agricultural prowess on the global stage. The export of Khasi Mandarin to Dubai is a testament to the commitment to quality and excellence in agricultural produce.

- Advertisement -