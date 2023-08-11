Kuki MLA memo to PM urging not to remove Assam Rifles from Manipur

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 10: Ten Kuki-Zo-Hmar tribal MLAs from

Manipur in a memorandum to the PM urged not to remove

Assam Rifles from the state.

They have been demanding a separate administration and also

sought the PM for his personal intervention in the quick

resolution of the ethnic strife in Manipur at the earliest.

In the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly, there are 10

Kuki-Zo-Hmar tribal MLAs. They are demanding separate

administration – the Kukiland.

In the memorandum, the elected tribal representatives pray to

the PM not to remove the AR from Manipur as it ‘would harm

and jeopardize the safety and security of the tribals’.

They also urged PM for directions to control the state forces,

curtail their powers and give direction to not violate the buffer

zones manned by the central paramilitary forces for the

restoration of peace in the state in the public interest.

Since the outbreak of ethnic strife in Manipur on May 3, the

unabated violence has led to deep mistrust between the Kuki-

Zo-Hmar tribals and Meitei communities which has been

reflected in the splitting of local state administration and law

enforcing agencies too, the elected representatives state.

The Manipur state police have now started removing the AR

posts from key areas and also started lodging false and

fabricated FIRs against the AR to hinder/pressurize them from

doing their duties, they added.

The Assam Rifles have the majority of their troops from the

northeastern states of India and they have been guarding

Manipur for very long, hence they are aware of the local

dynamics.

They state that the credibility of the Assam Rifles (AR), the

oldest security forces protecting our Motherland India

internally and externally since its establishment, pre, and post-

independence is known to everyone.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders and its elected representatives

pressed the PM for the early removal of the AR from Manipur.

Over 160 persons lost their lives in the ethnic violence between

the Kukis and Meiteis that erupted on May 3.