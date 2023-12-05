Manipur: Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered by security forces in Imphal East & Kangpokpi

HT Digital,

Imphal, Dec 5: Security forces in Manipur have recovered a large stockpile of arms and ammunition in several districts. Reports indicated successful operations in Imphal West, Kakching, Imphal East, Kangpokpi, Bishnupur and Thoubal districts.

Arms and ammunition were found in vulnerable areas of Imphal East and Kangpokpi. In Imphal East, three SMG carbine with three empty magazines, 15 HE-36 hand grenades without detonator, six WP smoke grenades without detonator, 18 2-inch mortar HE bombs and six 75 MK-2 detonators were seized.

Meanwhile, in Kangpokpi, an AK-56 Rifle with two magazines, a single barrel rifle, a Chinese grenade, a mortar round, 100 rounds of AK-56 ammunition, and seven fired cases of single barrel rifle were recovered.

On Monday, 13 bodies were found in Tengnoupal district following a reported firing incident. Reports suggest that an extensive operation was conducted by security forces after receiving inputs about the gun battle, leading to the recovery of the bodies in Tengnoupal.