20 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
type here...

Manipur: Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered by security forces in Imphal East & Kangpokpi

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Imphal, Dec 5: Security forces in Manipur have recovered a large stockpile of arms and ammunition in several districts. Reports indicated successful operations in Imphal West, Kakching, Imphal East, Kangpokpi, Bishnupur and Thoubal districts.

- Advertisement -

Arms and ammunition were found in vulnerable areas of Imphal East and Kangpokpi. In Imphal East, three SMG carbine with three empty magazines, 15 HE-36 hand grenades without detonator, six WP smoke grenades without detonator, 18 2-inch mortar HE bombs and six 75 MK-2 detonators were seized.

Meanwhile, in Kangpokpi, an AK-56 Rifle with two magazines, a single barrel rifle, a Chinese grenade, a mortar round, 100 rounds of AK-56 ammunition, and seven fired cases of single barrel rifle were recovered.

On Monday, 13 bodies were found in Tengnoupal district following a reported firing incident. Reports suggest that an extensive operation was conducted by security forces after receiving inputs about the gun battle, leading to the recovery of the bodies in Tengnoupal.

7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam BJP ready for Lok Sabha elections 2024, says CM Himanta...

The Hills Times - 0
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin 12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places 7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter