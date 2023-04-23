Manipur Police Nab Two PLA Cadres Including Woman

IMPHAL, April 22 (NNN): Manipur police have arrested two active cadres of RPF/PLA including a woman in separate counter insurgency operations, a police said on Saturday.

The police said that the woman cadres identified as Chingakham Sunibala Devi (40) of Singjamei, Imphal West district.

She was arrested by a team of Imphal East police commandos from her house where they raided early on Friday morning, around 5.40 am, the police also said.

She was arrested in a follow up action to the arrest of an active cadre of the same rebel outfit identified as Johnson Ashem of Kwakeithel, presently residing at– Mongshangei Maning Leikai.

He was arrested by the same team of Imphal East police commandos from Palace Compound near MFDC on the night of the previous day (April 20) around 11.35 pm.

The police alleged the two active cadres working under the command of self-styled brigadier Chinglen alias Tomba of RPF/PLA.

They are involved in extortion/collection of extortion money from the general public, government officials, contractors etc. as a part of fund raising drive of the rebel outfit, the police alleged.