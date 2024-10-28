28 C
Guwahati
Monday, October 28, 2024
‘Mann Ki Baat’ reflects India’s global transformation: Tripura CM

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Oct 27. Chief minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that every episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ brings thousands of inspiring stories from every corner of India, while reflecting the changing image of the nation globally.

Saha said this after listening to the 115th episode of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat at Swami Dayalananda Vidyaniketan, Banamalipur.

On Sunday’s episode, Saha said, PM Modi highlighted various initiatives aimed at preserving the country’s folk culture, promoting cyber security, encouraging vocal for local, emphasizing the importance of fitness, and spreading Indian culture internationally.

“I feel good when Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about animation. Animation is an industry, a very old one. Through animation, Ramayana and Mahabharat were created, helping people learn history. Animation is also used in many movies,” he added.

Saha noted that PM Modi addressed the issue of national cyber security.

“Mobile phones have many advantages and disadvantages. Many people fall victim to mobile hacking, and PM Modi informed us about steps to take in such situations,” he said.

He further mentioned that PM Modi encourages everyone to pursue innovative work.

“To listen to PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, people from not only India but also foreign countries eagerly await each episode. Leaders from various countries are surprised to see how PM Modi conducts such a program. I am not aware of any other country leader doing the same. Through Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi highlights many unknown facts we may not be aware of, connecting with people from various sectors. Every episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ brings thousands of inspiring stories from every corner of India, while reflecting the changing image of India in the world,” Dr. Saha said.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
