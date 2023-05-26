Meghalaya MBOSE Class 12 Arts results

Guwahati May 26: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially declared the results for Class 12 (Arts) on its dedicated website, megresults.nic.in. The announcement was made during a press conference, after which the result links were activated, allowing students to access their individual results.

The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations for the Arts stream concluded on March 28th. The exams were conducted from 10 am to 1 pm, providing students with ample time to showcase their knowledge and skills.

Students eagerly awaiting their results can now visit the official website to check and download their mark sheets. The website has been updated to facilitate a smooth and convenient process for all Arts stream students.

A remarkable achievement in this year’s HSSLC examinations was made by Larisa Lamin, a student from Adventist Higher Secondary School in Thadlaskein. Larisa secured an outstanding score of 450 marks, emerging as the top scorer in the Arts stream.

The MBOSE Class 12 Arts results bring great joy and a sense of accomplishment to students who have worked diligently throughout their academic journey. It marks the successful completion of their secondary education and paves the way for future endeavors and career aspirations.

MBOSE Class 12 Arts Result 2023: How to check and download Results

1. Students need to visit the MBOSE’s official websites: mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, you need to click on the result link (MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Arts)

3. Enter the login credentials as asked on the website

4. Now, click on the submit button.

5. You can see your marksheet displayed on the screen.

6. Download and take printouts of the marksheet for future reference.

Students can also directly check MBOSE Class 12 Arts results on-

-megresults.nic.in

-mbose.in