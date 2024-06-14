Mission to clear Doyang dam reservoir of plastic waste

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 13: The six-day Clean Doyang Mission, initiated on June 7 to counter the problem of plastic wastes accumulated at Doyang dam reservoir, was successfully completed on Wednesday, an official report said on Thursday.

Doyang reservoir, located in Doyang river in Wokha district of Nagaland, has a water spread area of 2,258 hectares. The Doyang hydro electric project is situated on the Doyang river, the longest and biggest river in the state. It was commissioned in the year 2000 with a total installed capacity of 75 MW.

The Doyang hydro electric project is the only major river dam in Nagaland.

A seven-member assessment team on prevention and mitigation of environmental hazards caused by the irresponsible disposal of solid waste in the upstream of Doyang dam reservoir was constituted by the district administration for taking up task of cleaning and removal of plastic waste.

Wokha DC Ajit Kumar Ranjan, while commenting on the successful completion of the mission, said the mission was initiated in a mission mode with the constitution of an area task force to assess the requirement of manpower, machinery, and other logistic arrangements. The work officially started on June 8.

The DC informed that segregation of waste was also done at the site before it was transported to various processing centres. He said to prevent such occurrence in the future, the district administration will be in touch with the state government and seek advice to counter such issue.

He requested the public and neighbouring villages of the Doyang area to come up with certain resolutions in managing waste to keep the catchment area plastic-free and make Doyang clean and beautiful.

The DC expressed his appreciation to all those involved in the mission, including Pangti, village, Dhillong village and the neighbouring villages around Doyang river, Englan Range Student’s Union and Lotha Students Union.