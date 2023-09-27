M’laya cabinet minister advocates parking space requirement for car ownership

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 26: Concerned about the escalating traffic congestion, Meghalaya cabinet minister

AL Hek has proposed a requirement for car owners to have designated parking spaces before

purchasing vehicles.

Hek shared his concerns with the media, stating, “The government is thinking of having multiple

parking spaces with many layers of car parking facility in Shillong city… I have seen everybody buying

a car but they do not have parking space at home. So now the transport department has to issue

strict instructions that anybody buying a car without permanent parking space should not be

allowed to do so.”

This move comes after a tragic incident on September 17 when a newborn baby died due to a

massive traffic jam. The incident occurred in Ksehkohlong village of West Khasi Hills during a fishing

competition at Pamphyrnai, which attracted thousands of people.

Hek’s proposal aims to alleviate traffic congestion and promote responsible car ownership in the

region.