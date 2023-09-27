Mukul Sangma’s allegations against CM Conrad Sangma absolutely ‘childish’: Meghalaya BJP leader Al Hek

Meghalaya BJP leader and cabinet minister on September 26 claimed Trinamool Congress Leader Mukul Sangma’s allegations against Chief Minister Conrad Sangma as ‘childish’.

Speaking on the lines of the recent allegations and accusations raised by the Mukul Sangma against CM Conrad Sangma, calling the later as ‘drug kingpin’, Al Hek downplayed the accusations stating that Mukul Sangma’s actions are baseless and ‘childish’.

Hek remarked while addressing the reporters, “Whatever Mukul Sangma said against the CM on the floor of the Assembly is childish”.

While refraining from commenting directly on the issue, Hek expressed that he didn’t wish to barge in on somebody’s personal life however firmly denounced Dr. Mukul’s allegations, affirming that “no private matter ought to be brought into the public space.”

He further kept up with that nothing bad can really be said about being companions with anybody, offering the case of Mary Magdalene, who was marked as characterless however was acknowledged by Jesus Christ.