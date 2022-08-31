30 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
NABARD allocates Rs 230 crore for rural infra projects in Mizoram

CM Zoramthanga highlights the on-going RIDF projects in the State

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
Aizawl, Aug 30: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has approved an allocation of Rs 230 crore for rural infrastructure projects in Mizoram.

KVSSLV Prasada Rao, general manager, Mizoram regional office, on Monday handed over a letter from the chairman NABARD informing allocation of Rs 230 crore under RIDF XXVIII for sanctioning of rural infrastructure projects in Mizoram, State chief minister Zoramthanga informed.

The chief minister also highlighted the on-going RIDF projects in the State.

Rao requested the chief minister to ask the Finance department for submission of suitable proposals for sanction by NABARD.

The NABARD official also apprised the chief minister about the other activities of NABARD including refinance to banks, schemes for tribal development, springshed development, financial literacy.

“Mizoram thank NABARD for its continued support,” Mizoram chief minister said in a tweet.

NABARD started functioning in Mizoram as a sub-office in 1989 which was upgraded to a full-fledged regional office in 1992.

Since the inception of the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) in 1995-96, NABARD has sanctioned aggregate loans amounting to Rs 1744.51 crore involving 677 projects for critical rural infrastructure like rural roads, bridges, drinking water, health infrastructure, etc of which Rs 1071.81 crore has been disbursed so far, according to information available on NABARD website. (AGENCIES)

