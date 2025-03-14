Nagaland MP highlights village guards’ plight in LS

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 13: Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren Jamir highlighted the plight of the Nagaland village guards during the ongoing second leg of the budget session 2025 on Wednesday.

Jamir said the village guards, despite playing a pivotal role in guarding 120 villages along the Indo-Myanmar border, covering six districts of Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Meluri, Noklak and Longleng since their inception in 1957, have remained neglected by both the state government and the Union ministry of home affairs.

He said monthly salary of Rs 3,000, annual clothing allowances of Rs 100 and monthly ration allowance of Rs 60 are given to the village guards at present, which gives a sense of the level of neglect under which they are operating.

Seeking intervention of Union home minister Amit Shah in the matter, Jamir urged the ministry concerned to revamp and strengthen the village guards and deploy them along the border, instead of promoting border fencing and free movement restriction policies.